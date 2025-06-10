These Are Your Worst Experiences On A Budget Airline

My first and hopefully only Spirit flight. When I got to the airport, their app was down, so it was impossible to get an electronic version of the boarding pass, so you were forced to print a pass. Yes, every single person on the flight had to have the same argument with the people at the check-in desk to avoid having to pay the printed boarding pass fee. In addition, because of seemingly other possibly related issues, the check-in desk had no idea if you had already paid for your carry-on luggage, so you and everyone else had to have that discussion as well. It first struck me as strange that nobody at check-in seemed to care that they were causing delays and that people might now be late for their flight, then when I got to the gate five minutes after boarding was to have started and there was no plane or anyone from Spirit around and a board saying that the flight was "on time" I realized why they didn't care. A little over 2.5 hours later, several visits by security/police and a now stationed pair of security/police at the gate with a still labeled as "on time" plane arrived. The entire flight crew of that aircraft left and was replaced 45 minutes later with a new flight crew for the still labeled "on time" flight. The flight was still listed as "on time" as I boarded, even though we were now four hours behind schedule. The rest of the flight was what I guess is standard Spirit cabin "comfort" with a crew that clearly didn't want to be there or speak with passengers.

The Spirit "comfort" was, I guess, the standard seating that makes me miss old church pews, plus the slight aroma of previous passenger stomach contents. For the flight, I had the wonderful experience of the latch to the tray on the back of my seat being broken, so every bump in the flight caused it to crash down. This, as you can imagine, was fun for the person behind me since they seemed to take joy in slamming it back up each time. For cabin lighting, many on the flight got to experience one of the lights flicker, then go out and then come back on and repeat this at random intervals. This wasn't right next to me, but just in the corner of my vision to make it distracting.

At least nothing happened when I got to my destination to keep us on the plane any longer. This flight has been to only occurrence to date in which none of the crew was near the exit when we were leaving. They just opened the door and went back to their seats.