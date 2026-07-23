Ungrateful Florida Woman Hates Her Hilarious State-Issued Plate That Reads SQZ-A55

Dello Stritto did not appreciate the potentially lewd connotation of her new license plate, but said that some people have tried convincing her to keep it. She said, "I don't think a senior who is almost 77 will be driving around with a plate that has that to say," I beg to differ, I think that makes the story all the more hilarious, but everyone has a different sense of humor.

CBS Miami said, "Florida license plates have been manufactured at a state prison in North Florida for nearly a century before being distributed through county agencies. Dello Stritto's plate was mailed from the Broward County Property Tax Collector's office. CBS News Miami contacted the office regarding the issue. An office manager confirmed that Broward County will replace a plate deemed offensive for free at their Plantation office."

The odds of getting a randomly assigned license plate that spells anything out are already slim, so the odds of getting something as extraordinary as "SQZ A55" must be utterly miniscule. I think it's a no-harm-no-foul situation, and I don't know that Dello Stritto knows how many fun people would beg for a plate with such character. What's wrong with giving people a little chuckle? Seems like harmless fun to me.