Ungrateful Florida Woman Hates Her Hilarious State-Issued Plate That Reads SQZ-A55
Odds are you have a good sense of humor if you're a regular reader of Jalopnik. You're likely not afraid of some dark humor, a bit of profanity, or the occasional potty humor, but some people in the world just seem to hate having fun. The people who deny customized license plate requests, for example, would fall in the latter camp, since they put the kaibosh on any phrasing that could possibly in some potential manner be construed as rude or racy. Standard, state-issued alphanumeric license plates don't usually go past one of these professional buzzkills, but maybe they should since one Florida woman received a state-issued license plate that she calls embarrassing, but we call it hilarious.
Nancy Dello Stritto, a 76-year-old resident of a retirement colony in Pompano Beach, Florida, told CBS News Miami that she "went ballistic" when she received her new license plate in the mail, which reads, "SQZ-A55."
Some people have all the luck
Dello Stritto did not appreciate the potentially lewd connotation of her new license plate, but said that some people have tried convincing her to keep it. She said, "I don't think a senior who is almost 77 will be driving around with a plate that has that to say," I beg to differ, I think that makes the story all the more hilarious, but everyone has a different sense of humor.
CBS Miami said, "Florida license plates have been manufactured at a state prison in North Florida for nearly a century before being distributed through county agencies. Dello Stritto's plate was mailed from the Broward County Property Tax Collector's office. CBS News Miami contacted the office regarding the issue. An office manager confirmed that Broward County will replace a plate deemed offensive for free at their Plantation office."
The odds of getting a randomly assigned license plate that spells anything out are already slim, so the odds of getting something as extraordinary as "SQZ A55" must be utterly miniscule. I think it's a no-harm-no-foul situation, and I don't know that Dello Stritto knows how many fun people would beg for a plate with such character. What's wrong with giving people a little chuckle? Seems like harmless fun to me.