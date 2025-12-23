Watch The Illinois Secretary Of State Read The Funniest Personalized License Plates That Got Denied This Year

Due to the fact that I am an adult child, I find it hilarious to see someone as officious as the Illinois Secretary of State reading a selection of the immature phrases. From the classic middle school joke of asking someone to spell the word "ICUP" to the social media brainrot trend of adding "-ussy" onto the end of a word, like "PRIUSSY," it's so funny to see Secretary Giannoulias break down why these phrases got denied.

Some of the denied requests seem pretty benign to me, but I guess some people can be offended by asinine things so the state wants to err on the side of caution. I don't think BBL, a medical procedure, should be censored, and I also don't think IBPOOPN should be censored, but maybe Secretary Giannoulias never had the book "Everybody Poops" as a kid.

According to NBC Chicago, "A plate with a combination of letters and numbers will costs $47, while a vanity plate with all letters costs an extra $94, on top of the price of obtaining a plate in Illinois." Hopefully these denied vanity plate requests result in a refund, but for now let's laugh at some of the funnier ones.