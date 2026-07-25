How Much Will The Slate Truck SUV Conversion Kit Cost (And Do You Have To Install It Yourself)?

What's an SUV, exactly? Well, if you're Slate, and you just call your base model pickup a Blank Slate, then the vernacular gets surprisingly confusing. Slate calls the boxier version with a second-row bench seat and three extra airbags a Squareback SUV. The rig in the shot above is the Fastback SUV. Got all that? Good. The Blank Slate runs $24,950. Although Slate's $1,450 destination charge brings the actual base price to $26,400. Luckily, the destination charge is the same regardless of body configuration. The Squareback SUV costs $29,950 ($31,400 with destination). That's exactly $5,000 more than the Blank Slate — meaning that's what the SUV conversion kit costs directly from the factory. The $31,950 ($33,400 with destination) Fastback SUV is the sportiest, and likely, more cramped SUV body style. We don't know how much interior volume falls because Slate only lists 58 cubic feet regardless of configuration.

Further, per Slate's PR, if you order either the Squareback SUV or the Fastback SUV, they will come assembled that way from the factory. Ordinarily, you wouldn't have to even ask this question, because if you order a Ford Maverick or a Ford Bronco Sport, which actually share the same chassis, you're not scratching your head at the dealership wondering if they're going to make you LEGO your Bronco Sport together. But Slate's business is different. Because if you decide a year from now that you want to convert your Blank Slate into a Fastback, they'll ship you those parts to make the conversion. Yes, it's kind of like Ikea, save that Slate isn't going to force you to make these mods yourself. It's also probably why none of our readers want a Slate as a LEGO kit, because it's already kind of a LEGO kit?