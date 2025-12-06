How To Remove The Doors On A New Jeep Wrangler

The first step of the process is to put your windows down before you remove your doors, so they're safely secured inside the door. Next, you'll want to locate the wiring (if your Jeep has power windows and door locks). On most Wranglers, the wiring harness on the front doors will be covered in nylon running from the door into the body of the Jeep. The rear doors may differ slightly. Now, you'll need to disconnect the nylon strap. You should notice a small hook that the nylon strap is looped around. Simply slide that loop up, removing the nylons connection with the vehicle's body. If you're having trouble, try creating some slack by opening the door only partially, instead of all the way.

Located behind an interior cover next to the door hinges of the front doors is the wiring harness cover. Carefully remove the cover, then detach the harness. For front doors, there are two mechanisms keeping the wires connected: a red clip, and a white plastic component that locks them together in place. First, slide the red clip upward, then rotate the white part by pressing upward on its lowest point, allowing it to swing up and uncouple the wires. Finally, locate the pin on the hinge mechanism and pull up, which should enable it to slide out of the hinge. Once both pins have been removed, simply lift up on the door, and it should come free of the Wrangler. Jeep states that a second person is required for this part, and with how heavy the doors are, that's probably not a bad idea.