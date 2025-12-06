How To Remove The Doors On A New Jeep Wrangler
For those with experience on previous model-year Wranglers, taking the doors off wasn't too challenging, provided you safely stowed away the included tool set. It used to be that the doors were attached to the Wrangler with the use of Torx bolts, which had to be loosened and removed. However, Jeep has updated the Wrangler's doors with a new design, which should make the process of door removal even simpler.
Instead of undoing fasteners bolted into the body, the newest Wranglers feature a vertical quick-release pin (called a check-arm pin), which pulls out and releases the door. While there are still some necessary steps that carry over from pre-2026 models, such as disconnecting the wiring, the new system should save Wrangler owners considerable time. Although, before doing so, you should be aware of every state where you can drive your Jeep without doors, and don't forget about the side mirrors. So, what are the steps for removing the Wrangler's doors with the new design?
Removing the latest Jeep Wrangler's doors
The first step of the process is to put your windows down before you remove your doors, so they're safely secured inside the door. Next, you'll want to locate the wiring (if your Jeep has power windows and door locks). On most Wranglers, the wiring harness on the front doors will be covered in nylon running from the door into the body of the Jeep. The rear doors may differ slightly. Now, you'll need to disconnect the nylon strap. You should notice a small hook that the nylon strap is looped around. Simply slide that loop up, removing the nylons connection with the vehicle's body. If you're having trouble, try creating some slack by opening the door only partially, instead of all the way.
Located behind an interior cover next to the door hinges of the front doors is the wiring harness cover. Carefully remove the cover, then detach the harness. For front doors, there are two mechanisms keeping the wires connected: a red clip, and a white plastic component that locks them together in place. First, slide the red clip upward, then rotate the white part by pressing upward on its lowest point, allowing it to swing up and uncouple the wires. Finally, locate the pin on the hinge mechanism and pull up, which should enable it to slide out of the hinge. Once both pins have been removed, simply lift up on the door, and it should come free of the Wrangler. Jeep states that a second person is required for this part, and with how heavy the doors are, that's probably not a bad idea.
Benefits and drawbacks to going doorless
The most common place to see Wranglers without doors is in off-roading scenarios. It's not required to go doorless to have a blast in the backcountry, but some favorite off-road experiences tend to include a lot of doorless Jeep activity. And it's only natural since the doorless Jeep experience has some inherent benefits. On low-speed, technical trails, without doors, you can lean out and get a better vantage point on terrain obstacles near the tires. In addition, the doors themselves add noticeable weight to the Jeep, which, once removed, allows the Wrangler to shed many pounds, potentially improving performance.
A big caveat: If you decide to go doorless, you will need a safe place for door storage — you don't want your doors falling over and hitting the ground, breaking the glass. You can employ things like moving blankets to provide an area for the doors that'll minimize potential scratches if you lay them flat. Alternatively, there are also ways to hang them along your garage wall, with specific hooks made specially for this purpose. You can find options around $30 at some online retailers. Jeep and some online retailers also make and sell door-specific storage bags, or storage racks, but those are a bit more expensive.