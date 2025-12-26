These Are The Cars You Want As Lego Kits

By Amber DaSilva
A Lego Ducati Panigale Lego

It's the heart of the holiday season, which means there's a very good chance that either you've recently bought a Lego kit for someone in your life, or someone in your life has recently bought a Lego kit for you. They make fantastic gifts, especially for car folks like us — the mad geniuses in Denmark have figured out how to build everything from monster trucks to F1 cars out of bricks, but they haven't gotten quite every make and model into their catalogue yet. That's why, earlier this week, I asked: What car should Lego make a kit out of next?

I specified that these were the high-dollar, high-part-count Technic kits, not the simple little cars meant to be included as part of a larger playset. These kits border on full model building, the Master Grade gunpla of the wheeled world, and you all had plenty of suggestions for what vehicles should be added to the lineup next. Let's take a look at the cars you all want to build. 

Renault 5 Turbo

Front view of Renault 5 alpine rally car parked in the street Neydtstock/Getty Images

Renault 5 Turbo, it would look fantastic as a full Technic set.

Submitted by: towman

Lego must have a rally light part, right?

DeLorean DMC-12

Heidenheim, Germany - July 8, 2018: DeLorean DMC-12 at the 2. Oldtimer day in Heidenheim an der Brenz, Germany. Gaschwald/Getty Images

Delorian, the shape translates well to lego, plus the doors would be a neat little feature to play with.

then you could also do a back to the future version

Submitted by: JaredOfLondon

Lego beat you to this one! It may not be a Technic kit, but there's a 1,872-piece "Back to the Future" DeLorean kit out there already. 

Nissan Altima

A white Nissan Altima from the side Nissan

The Nissan Altima with a dented quarter panel, missing plate and decal of Calvin whizzing on a Ford logo.

Submitted by: dinovelvet

The average commuter missile would be a very good kit, if Lego can nail the geometry of a quarter panel dent properly. Also, I just want to say that I didn't edit this image, it's this weirdly washed out on Nissan's site. 

ThrustSSC

1997 Andy Green Poses With Thrustssc And The Compressor For His In-Car Breathing Air Supply On The Jafr Desert. He Is Attempting To Break The Land Speed Record. Getty Images/Getty Images

Gonna go a little historical, but the ThrustSSC aka the supersonic car. Lego loves to apply historical context to some of their more technical builds, so why not a Technic set about the first car to break the sound barrier? 

Submitted by: Alf Enthusiast

Alf Enthusiast, you get me. I was a big ThrustSSC kid, especially when the whole Bloodhound team started up to challenge it. 

Lamborghini LM002

The Lamborghini LM002 seen at London Concours. Each year some of the rarest cars are displayed at the Honourable Artillery Company grounds in London. Martyn Lucy/Getty Images

I am an enormous fan of LEGO and my Technic kits have helped me teach my young son about suspension and differentials, internal combustion, etc. That being said, every once in a while, LEGO stretches things a little too far and a kit looks a little... wonky. Lets keep things a little angular and a lot awesome: Lamborghini LM002

A V12. Manual Transmission. Two Speed Transfer Case. Three Differentials. Scale Pirelli Scorpions!

Submitted by: Paul R

A Lego Rambo Lambo

Muscle cars

Gulfport, MS - October 02, 2023: Low perspective front corner view of a 1969 Chevrolet Nova SS Hardtop Coupe at a local car show. Different_brian/Getty Images

They need to have a series of kits from GM Muscle cars from the late 60s and early 70s. So many were cobbled together out of interchangable parts IRL when I was younger. For example. To make it more accurate, have them as 4 doors or wagons.

Submitted by: hoser68

A Lego Chevelle or Nova would be cool to see, something beyond the usual Camaros and Chargers and Mustangs. 

Pagani Huayra

WOODSTOCK, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: A Pagani Huayra is displayed during the Salon Privé Concours at Blenheim Palace on August 27, 2025 in Woodstock, England. The show displays some of the finest supercars and classic automobiles in the UK along with other exclusive luxury exhibitors, including boats, helicopters, and jewellery. John Keeble/Getty Images

The pagani huayra. That would be so cool

A technic ultimate konigsegg jesko. I would love to see the dihedral synchro-helix actuation doors in Lego

An updated 8880 supercar

MIATA!!!

A Tesla. Complete with a functioning explosion.

Submitted by: Mustangmania

I want the Huayra most out of all of these, just to see what Lego enthusiasts do with those headlight pieces in other kits. 

Mercedes SL300 Gullwing

A white Mercedes SL400 Gullwing János Tamás, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

I would love to see a classic car series – Alfa P3, Ferrari 250 SWB, Mercedes SL300 Gullwing, Jaguar XKE

Submitted by: Peter Shirley

I don't know if Lego really can do gullwing doors, but I desperately want to see its engineers try.

Ariel Atom

Nancy, France - September 22nd 2019 : View on an orange and black Ariel Atom 300 Supercharged driving on a road. Alexandre Prevot/Shutterstock

Considering the aesthetic of Technic, I think an Ariel Atom would be a hit. 

Submitted by: Fireonthehorizon

It's kind of incredible that there isn't a Lego Atom already, given how well it would fit in

Chevy Equinox

A red 2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS Chevrolet

The 2024 Chevy Equinox RS as a Technic model

Submitted by: Benedicto Rosa

The height of design and automotive enthusiasm.

