These Are The Cars You Want As Lego Kits
It's the heart of the holiday season, which means there's a very good chance that either you've recently bought a Lego kit for someone in your life, or someone in your life has recently bought a Lego kit for you. They make fantastic gifts, especially for car folks like us — the mad geniuses in Denmark have figured out how to build everything from monster trucks to F1 cars out of bricks, but they haven't gotten quite every make and model into their catalogue yet. That's why, earlier this week, I asked: What car should Lego make a kit out of next?
I specified that these were the high-dollar, high-part-count Technic kits, not the simple little cars meant to be included as part of a larger playset. These kits border on full model building, the Master Grade gunpla of the wheeled world, and you all had plenty of suggestions for what vehicles should be added to the lineup next. Let's take a look at the cars you all want to build.
Renault 5 Turbo
Renault 5 Turbo, it would look fantastic as a full Technic set.
Submitted by: towman
Lego must have a rally light part, right?
DeLorean DMC-12
Delorian, the shape translates well to lego, plus the doors would be a neat little feature to play with.
then you could also do a back to the future version
Submitted by: JaredOfLondon
Lego beat you to this one! It may not be a Technic kit, but there's a 1,872-piece "Back to the Future" DeLorean kit out there already.
Nissan Altima
The Nissan Altima with a dented quarter panel, missing plate and decal of Calvin whizzing on a Ford logo.
Submitted by: dinovelvet
The average commuter missile would be a very good kit, if Lego can nail the geometry of a quarter panel dent properly. Also, I just want to say that I didn't edit this image, it's this weirdly washed out on Nissan's site.
ThrustSSC
Gonna go a little historical, but the ThrustSSC aka the supersonic car. Lego loves to apply historical context to some of their more technical builds, so why not a Technic set about the first car to break the sound barrier?
Submitted by: Alf Enthusiast
Alf Enthusiast, you get me. I was a big ThrustSSC kid, especially when the whole Bloodhound team started up to challenge it.
Lamborghini LM002
I am an enormous fan of LEGO and my Technic kits have helped me teach my young son about suspension and differentials, internal combustion, etc. That being said, every once in a while, LEGO stretches things a little too far and a kit looks a little... wonky. Lets keep things a little angular and a lot awesome: Lamborghini LM002
A V12. Manual Transmission. Two Speed Transfer Case. Three Differentials. Scale Pirelli Scorpions!
Submitted by: Paul R
A Lego Rambo Lambo
Muscle cars
They need to have a series of kits from GM Muscle cars from the late 60s and early 70s. So many were cobbled together out of interchangable parts IRL when I was younger. For example. To make it more accurate, have them as 4 doors or wagons.
Submitted by: hoser68
A Lego Chevelle or Nova would be cool to see, something beyond the usual Camaros and Chargers and Mustangs.
Pagani Huayra
The pagani huayra. That would be so cool
A technic ultimate konigsegg jesko. I would love to see the dihedral synchro-helix actuation doors in Lego
An updated 8880 supercar
MIATA!!!
A Tesla. Complete with a functioning explosion.
Submitted by: Mustangmania
I want the Huayra most out of all of these, just to see what Lego enthusiasts do with those headlight pieces in other kits.
Mercedes SL300 Gullwing
I would love to see a classic car series – Alfa P3, Ferrari 250 SWB, Mercedes SL300 Gullwing, Jaguar XKE
Submitted by: Peter Shirley
I don't know if Lego really can do gullwing doors, but I desperately want to see its engineers try.
Ariel Atom
Considering the aesthetic of Technic, I think an Ariel Atom would be a hit.
Submitted by: Fireonthehorizon
It's kind of incredible that there isn't a Lego Atom already, given how well it would fit in
Chevy Equinox
The 2024 Chevy Equinox RS as a Technic model
Submitted by: Benedicto Rosa
The height of design and automotive enthusiasm.