These Are The Cars You Want As Lego Kits

It's the heart of the holiday season, which means there's a very good chance that either you've recently bought a Lego kit for someone in your life, or someone in your life has recently bought a Lego kit for you. They make fantastic gifts, especially for car folks like us — the mad geniuses in Denmark have figured out how to build everything from monster trucks to F1 cars out of bricks, but they haven't gotten quite every make and model into their catalogue yet. That's why, earlier this week, I asked: What car should Lego make a kit out of next?

I specified that these were the high-dollar, high-part-count Technic kits, not the simple little cars meant to be included as part of a larger playset. These kits border on full model building, the Master Grade gunpla of the wheeled world, and you all had plenty of suggestions for what vehicles should be added to the lineup next. Let's take a look at the cars you all want to build.