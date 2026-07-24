Aftermarket Anti-Theft Device Owners Don't Know How Vulnerable They Are To Hacking

When you install an anti-theft system in your car, you reasonably expect it to make your car more difficult to steal. We can debate how useful, or not, various anti-theft systems are, but they should certainly never make your car even easier to steal. That's exactly what a team of University of California San Diego researchers has discovered about one system in particular, reports Wired. And to make matters worse, many drivers may not even realize this system is installed in their car, adding none of the protection and all of the vulnerabilities.

The device in question is the KARR Security System. Unrelated to the Knight Automated Roving Robot, this KARR provides many of the standard features of modern security systems, such as remote lock/unlock, engine immobilization, and GPS tracking in the event your car is stolen. It is mainly used by dealers, both for security on their own lots before the car is sold, and to offer as an extra-cost add-on for customers. When customers decline, dealers simply deactivate a vehicle's KARR rather than removing it.

More than two million vehicles have KARR onboard. UC San Diego Today elaborates:

Most of the vulnerable vehicles were bought at Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Ford, and Jeep dealerships in Southern California from 2017 to today. But because these vehicles are resold on the second-hand market, several hundred thousand vulnerable vehicles can also be found throughout the United States, Canada and even as far as Japan. Many vulnerable cars display a sticker with the word "KARR" or "SWDS" on the driver's-side window.

"SWDS" stands for SouthWest Dealer Services, a subsidiary of Acrisure Protection Group, the parent organization that sells KARR.