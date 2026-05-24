Consumer Reports Did The Math On Common Dealer Add-Ons, And The Total Is Painful

Sure, some dealers think new cars cost too much, but others are actually part of the problem. Earlier this year, the feds had to warn another 97 car dealerships to knock it off with the hidden fees already. It turns out that, according to Consumer Reports (CR), unnecessary dealer fees and add-ons can easily add thousands of dollars to how much you have to pay for a car. Plus, that's before you factor in finance/interest charges if you have to pay for those so-called "upgrades" over time.

For example, one of the most commonly suggested extra purchases — and most expensive — is an extended warranty. Often carrying multiple four-figure price tags of their own, extended warranties can perhaps be worth it in the long run in some very specific situations, such as buying a pre-owned Range Rover from a brand with some of the highest maintenance/repair costs in the industry. That said, CR advises shoppers to start by buying a more reliable vehicle in the first place and then setting money aside for potential repairs instead. If you're on the hunt for a new car, you could look at the brands with the longest warranties in America, too.

Another costly come-on from dealers is trying to sell you rustproofing your car doesn't need — at $800 a pop, CR found. The short story here is that, generally speaking, rustproofing isn't worth it for modern new cars because they come well protected against corrosion from the factory. The same holds true for various interior protection plans to protect the upholstery. If you really want extra protection against stains in the cabin, you can get spray-on solutions from Amazon for $12.