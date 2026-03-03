5 Anti-Theft Devices For Your Car That Aren't Annoying To Use

Your job is to make stealing your car as hard as humanly possible. Fortunately, there are tons of devices out there, like hidden kill switches, that will help you to do just that. When used in combination, they can provide significant protection.

Some of these devices, like smart keys and engine immobilizers, already come with most used cars today. Thieves can't steal your car if they don't have a key fob tuned specifically to it — hotwiring won't work. However, key fobs have their own vulnerabilities. Thieves can use commercially available devices to clone your key by reading the signal that it sends to your car, so you should place your key fob in a Faraday bag when not in use to block its signal. If a thief has access to the On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) port in your car, however, they can still clone your key — that's why keyless car theft is on the rise. Fortunately, they make OBD port locks to prevent this.

Other ways to protect your car include etching your car's VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) on every window and your windshield — you want your VIN all over your vehicle so that it's easier to trace if stolen. You can also buy GPS trackers which plug into your OBD port. The goal here is to find multiple anti-theft deterrents that will work for you to protect your vehicle.