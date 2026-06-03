High Gas Prices Put The Pinch On Schools As Some Districts Spend An Extra $200,000 Or More In Fuel A Month

American public school districts will have to resort to rummaging around the sad teacher's lounge couch cushions for extra change to make up for the costs of running buses thanks to rising gas prices. If the seemingly endless war in Iran wasn't already a pain point for everyone's wallets, the underfunded public school systems are getting hit fairly harder. For some school districts, as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, it has come at a cost of a few extra thousand dollars a month. For bigger districts, some are spending an extra $200,000 or more, a month.

Milwaukee Public Schools started the fuel crisis with an extra expenditure of $148,000 for the month of March alone. For both April and May, that number rose to $250,000 per month. The Milwaukee district does serve a relatively larger area and community than say a rural district. But taking in that Milwaukee's district doesn't exclusively use diesel transport, but encourages local public transit and utilizes alternative vehicles that do not run on diesel, the cost is still exorbitant.

Hoping to make a dent in some of the extra fuel costs, the Milwaukee district is reevaluating some of its bus usage, as well as welcoming new electric vehicles to its transportation fleet this summer. But not every district has those kinds of options.