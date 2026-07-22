Which Dead Car Brand Should Make A Comeback?

For me, it's gotta be Tatra. Before you geeks get to typing, yes, I know Tatra still makes some awesome big trucks. But it's been three decades since it actually produced a car, and the last actually interesting Tatra was the 603 that debuted in 1953. I love that car, but my favorite Tatras are the pre-war streamliners like the T77 and the T87, and that's the vibe I think a reborn Tatra should go for. Those early rear-engine cars were weird and stunning and super aerodynamic, even inspiring the original Volkswagen Beetle, and I think a modern take on those old Tatras would be awesome.

I mean, we've kind of already gotten that with cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and the Lightyear One that never happened, but surely a new Tatra would be a lot more wild than anything else on the road. I don't even think it should be an EV — imagine a modern Tatra streamliner with some sort of rear-mounted hybrid powertrain. That would rule!

So that's my pick, but what about you? Which dead automaker do you think deserves to make a triumphant return? Let me know in the comments and I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.