Which Dead Car Brand Should Make A Comeback?
There are dozens of brands that currently sell cars in the U.S., with tons more that exist in other markets, and new automakers are popping up all the time — China has introduced four new cars every day this year, and many of those are from brands that didn't exist before. But, as is the circle of life, there are just as many automakers that are no longer with us. We've previously asked about your favorite cars from dead brands, and today I want to know which dead car brand you think should make a comeback?
You can pick an automaker that died recently (maybe you're a lunatic who thinks Fisker should give it another go), or one that died a hundred years ago. It could be a company that only built a handful of cars, or one that produced millions. I'm fine with you picking a company that totally flopped before it died and would flop again if it came back. All that I need from you, dear reader, is some imagination.
Bring back Tatra!
For me, it's gotta be Tatra. Before you geeks get to typing, yes, I know Tatra still makes some awesome big trucks. But it's been three decades since it actually produced a car, and the last actually interesting Tatra was the 603 that debuted in 1953. I love that car, but my favorite Tatras are the pre-war streamliners like the T77 and the T87, and that's the vibe I think a reborn Tatra should go for. Those early rear-engine cars were weird and stunning and super aerodynamic, even inspiring the original Volkswagen Beetle, and I think a modern take on those old Tatras would be awesome.
I mean, we've kind of already gotten that with cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and the Lightyear One that never happened, but surely a new Tatra would be a lot more wild than anything else on the road. I don't even think it should be an EV — imagine a modern Tatra streamliner with some sort of rear-mounted hybrid powertrain. That would rule!
So that's my pick, but what about you? Which dead automaker do you think deserves to make a triumphant return? Let me know in the comments and I'll round up my favorite answers later this week.