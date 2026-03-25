These Are Your Favorite Cars From Dead Brands

We've lost a lot of good car brands over the years, which means we've lost even more wonderful models. Dozens of cars that could have carried on their maker's legacy, just gone in the blink of an eye. As painful of a thought experiment as it was, last week I asked our readers to revisit your favorite models now missing from this cruel world and, as always, you delivered.

I was gratified to see so many Saab lovers, but even happier to see how many people miss Pontiac. I still see tons of G6s and Grand Ams rolling around Detroit, thriving or at least driving. Those cars were more sturdy than most early '00s GM vehicles, and we just threw the entire brand aside. Could you imagine how sick a 2026 Pontiac GTO would be? Imagine it once and then never think about it again, it's too painful. Without further ado, these were my favorite answers.