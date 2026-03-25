These Are Your Favorite Cars From Dead Brands
We've lost a lot of good car brands over the years, which means we've lost even more wonderful models. Dozens of cars that could have carried on their maker's legacy, just gone in the blink of an eye. As painful of a thought experiment as it was, last week I asked our readers to revisit your favorite models now missing from this cruel world and, as always, you delivered.
I was gratified to see so many Saab lovers, but even happier to see how many people miss Pontiac. I still see tons of G6s and Grand Ams rolling around Detroit, thriving or at least driving. Those cars were more sturdy than most early '00s GM vehicles, and we just threw the entire brand aside. Could you imagine how sick a 2026 Pontiac GTO would be? Imagine it once and then never think about it again, it's too painful. Without further ado, these were my favorite answers.
Bring it back, GM!
I'm sad for what could have been... if Pontiac had stayed alive we probably would have gotten a Firebird with the last 10 years of Camaro and I think that car would have been phenomenal.
I adore the last gen GTO. It could have looked meaner and more unique but it's a fantastic driver's car
The Pontiac G8 GXP.
RIP Pontiac, The wrong kid died...
From cintocrunch1, JaredOfLondon, ProjectNeo and many many others
Aurora farming
Oldsmobile Aurora first gen. It looked so futuristic at the time and still holds up. We saw one at the car show and were wowed by the design. There was some trivia about the car where the design was so strong, one of them broke the machine that was used to evaluate how much the cabin would crush if it rolled over/crashed. Though it was never official said, I speculate GM was in a panic about Lexus and poured some serious R&D money into Aurora to offer an alternative. They still refused to make it RWD because that would have cost a little too much. I never got to drive one but would love to buy one some day just to experience it. I also want a late 90s Buick Riviera with the supercharged engine. GM was not all bad products in those days.
From Tex
Either way, amazing car(s)
I can give you a two for once since they are the same basic car but from two dead Makes. The Pontiac Solstice/ Saturn Sky. I preferred the Sky's Styling but the Solstice had a traditional coupe in the end
From Scott The Stagehand
A bunch of happy little cars
Austin Healey Sprite
Jaguar E-type (Jag is not quite dead but seems to be terminal)
Saab Sonnet III
Triumphs, all the sports cars, Spitfires, GT6, TR2-8
From Greg Lemon
Saab it to me
All the Saab answers are very close, but a bit off.
My favorite Saab is the 1978 99 EMS with the soccer ball wheels. Non turbo.
Have a very sad memory of having to sell my baby for $60 to some guy on the street walking by in 1991, as the coolant was pouring out the failed water pump, and I had no way to fix it, requiring special tools that were a $500 tow away from me. I could not even afford the tow home at the time, maybe $100.
AAA had cancelled my roadside assistance plan, with a formal letter that the annual fee for AAA was not intended to be a substitute for regular maintenance.
Tell that to a broke college student.
From DieselOx
They're just fun
AMC Javelin. Over the top almost cartoon styling made them stand out even in the muscle car era of excess.
From J Wins
Zero arguments here
the MGB GT- the look is just so beautiful and while a regular MGB is pretty, the hardtop on the GT just looked so nice. I doubt I'd fit in one but what a pretty car.
From Buckfiddious
The Swiss have entered the chat
Monteverdi High Speed. Owning a Swiss car is on my bucket list, as much as it is a pipe dream and the High Speed is the best looking out of the company's lineup.
From prz144
Tiny and cute? I agree, bring them back!
uhm... Dead brand? Not dead worldwide but in the US, yes. Fiat. I love Fiat: Spider, 128, X1/9, 500 Abarth. Those are, were all fun cars!
From Luc Desaulniers (minardi)