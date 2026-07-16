China Introduced 4 New Cars Every Day Of 2026 So Far

Happy Wednesday! It's July 16, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at China's new-car boom, and where finance types think the world of manufacturing will go. We'll also look at the possibility of Volvo building cars for other Geely brands in Europe, and Boeing and Airbus outsourcing their parts deliveries.

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