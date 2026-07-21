What Are The Pros And Cons Of Buying A Discontinued Car Model?

There are a lot of choices out there when it comes to buying a new car. However, with average prices hovering around $50,000 for some time now, any option that could potentially save buyers some hard-earned cash is always one worth considering.

A discontinued car is one such option. In addition to being able to save buyers some money, there are a whole host of other benefits to be considered, such as proven reliability. However, as with any car buying decision, there will also be downsides to opting for a discontinued model.

The technology packaged within is likely to be out of date in comparison to fresh releases, and while those newer models may cost more initially, the chances are they will depreciate slower, too, which may counter any savings gained at the point of purchase. Here's everything buyers should have on their minds when looking to buy a discontinued car model.