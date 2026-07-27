What It Actually Means When Automakers Give Cars A Facelift

Technology moves fast, including in the automotive industry. An infotainment system that felt cutting-edge two or three years ago can look sluggish next to the latest software-driven displays, and a design that once turned heads can start to look dated the moment a rival brand rolls out something newer. The problem is that automakers can't just redesign a model every time trends shift.

Developing a new car or redesigning an existing one typically takes roughly three to five years. That's a long runway, and one that doesn't leave much room to react quickly to a fast-moving market. That's where facelifts come in. Rather than pouring years and a small fortune into a full redesign, automakers use a facelift to breathe new life into an existing model. This usually, but not always, means not touching its core structure.

That can mean anything from restyled headlights and taillights to reworked bumpers, updated infotainment software, or even a revised engine lineup. Automakers will also sometimes facelift cars to make them more in line with the brand's newest design language. The 2027 BMW 7 Series facelift is exactly that, with BMW reworking the sedan's grille, lighting, and dashboard to bring it in step with the brand's new Neue Klasse styling, without upgrading the platform underneath.