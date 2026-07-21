How Cloning A Ford Pickup Started This Automaker's Rise To The Top

Seeing as Toyota occupies such an exalted place as the world's largest automaker based on sales, perhaps it's difficult to imagine a time when it mimicked big-name brands. But that was indeed the case back in 1935, when the Japanese automaker used the design of a 1934 Ford truck to inspire its first production vehicle, the Toyoda Model G1 truck. This was before company's name was changed to Toyota, just two years after Kiichiro Toyoda established an automotive division within the Toyoda Automatic Loom Works loom-making business founded by his father Sakichi Toyoda. In all honesty, its competences in car-making were initially quite limited. But every automaker had to start somewhere, and this lack of experience gave way to immense success in the modern era.

Starting in 1934, members of Toyoda's automotive subsidiary dove headfirst into building a prototype Model A engine. This was followed by the Model A1 passenger car prototype (in May 1935), which was influenced by the design of the DeSoto Airflow. But because the Japanese government had asked local manufacturers to prioritize making trucks and buses, Toyoda Automatic Loom Works temporarily halted the development of the passenger cars.

This is when the company switched its focus to building what became the G1 truck. The Toyoda Model G1 was officially revealed in November 1935, just months after the team started working on it in March of that year. Thus, it became the first Toyota vehicle to go on sale, with pricing starting from 3,200 yen for a complete vehicle and 2,900 yen for the chassis.