Starting Your Own Car Dealership Is Expensive, Let's Break Down The Costs

Before budding car dealers can get out gathering cars, there are some legal bits to deal with first. A dealer license must first be obtained from the appropriate state's motor vehicle department. This process has varying costs depending on the state and the type of dealership being set up. For example, it's $700 in Texas to get your hands on an independent license. Meanwhile, NYC's fees vary depending on the month and even year, ranging from $150 to $600.

Next, factor in $90 or so for dealer plate fees, and look into the surety bond requirement, too. This bond is a financial guarantee that compensates both customers and the state in the case of dealer wrong-doing, and the size of that bond will vary from state to state. The total bond amount is generally tens of thousands of dollars, and you can expect to pay between 1% and 10% of that, depending on your credit score and a review of your financial information. Since a surety bond is a requirement of holding a dealer license, bond renewals also tend to coincide with dealer license renewals, be that annually or otherwise. For example, Texas tends to have both up for renewal every two years.

Following these expenses, dealers also need to consider business permits. As one example, Philadelphia charges $253 annually to acquire a permit which allows the servicing of cars. LLC or corporation filing costs (for those who aren't looking to begin as sole proprietors) also need to be factored in on top of any additional accounting costs that also apply.