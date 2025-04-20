A Mostly Painless Guide To Selling Your Bike On Facebook Marketplace

I have this sideline where I buy old, abandoned Japanese motorcycles, rehab them, and sell them to new owners. I work on a little bit of everything, but mostly '70s-era Hondas and Yamahas with a focus on Yamaha's XS-series twins and triples. A typical bike I buy has been off the road for 20 or 30 years and needs a lot of TLC.

The way it works is, I pick up, say, an old Honda CB350 for a couple hundred dollars out of some guy's garage. It's rusty, its tires are from the Regan administration, and there's still a couple gallons of circa 1987 unleaded in the battered tank. The engine turns over, though, and it's all there. Once I get it home I put it on the lift, put some time and money into it, get it running and (safely) riding, and then put it up for sale for whatever Kelly Blue Book says it's worth.

Putting it up for sale is often the most difficult part of what I do because Facebook Marketplace tends to dominate with the coolest cars found online, and it's a real disaster. Aside from the usual tire kickers, time wasters, and general riffraff, the site itself can often be difficult to navigate. Over the years, though, I've found a few tricks to make my listings stand out, so that my bikes actually sell. Since I'm such a nice guy, I reckon I'll share them with you.