Heading into Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, it was difficult to believe that Kimi Antonelli hadn't won a Formula 1 race in over a month. Antonelli's reversal of fortune was partly helped by his teammate George Russell abruptly retiring on the opening lap after colliding with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. Russell wouldn't have been a crash target if an AI-powered energy deployment algorithm didn't deplete his car's battery before Spa's longest straight.

f1tv muted this but george was actually so fucking mad oh my god "I am out what the fuck happened with the (?) on the straight . Had no fucking battery on the straight. Guys unacceptable. Un-fucking- acceptable this whole weekend!!" pic.twitter.com/QGwr5E20sN — miko⁶³ 𓆩⁸𓆪 #RUSSELLRESET (@awkwardstray) July 19, 2026

Russell lined up third on the grid for the Grand Prix after qualifying over four-tenths of a second slower than his pole-sitting teammate. During the start, his Mercedes was sluggish as the field climbed Eau Rouge-Raidillon and sped down the lengthy Kemmel Straight. Instead of fighting at the front, Russell was side-by-side with Hamilton heading into Les Combes, fighting for fourth place. His ex-teammate lost control on the curb and hit Russell on his outside, sending the Mercedes spinning into the gravel trap. Team radio that aired after the crash showed Russell's frustration: