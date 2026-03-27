McLaren Reveals That A Software Glitch Bricked Lando Norris' Battery

At this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, McLaren is hoping to rebound from a nightmare double DNS in Shanghai. The reigning F1 constructors' champions revealed on Thursday that a software issue with Lando Norris' battery forced the team to withdraw his car from last week's Chinese Grand Prix before the start. According to motorsport.com, the Mercedes energy store is believed to be permanently damaged and unusable in future races.

The battery failure has already put Norris in a precarious position during the season's early stages. Each driver only has an allotment of three batteries for the entire season. Even with the cancellation of races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, losing an energy store at the second round of a now-22-round schedule isn't good. If Norris is forced to use a fourth battery, he'll face a 10-place grid penalty.

The decision to toss the battery wasn't one taken lightly and was only done after an investigation by Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains, the automaker's F1 engine-building arm. McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said in Friday's press conference: