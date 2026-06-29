Rivals Inching Closer To Mercedes In F1 Title Race Despite George Russell's Austria Win

George Russell's victory at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday could be viewed as a return to order after Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari were triumphant in Barcelona. However, all three podium finishers were covered by only two seconds when they crossed the Red Bull Ring's finish line. While Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is willing to admit that his team is under threat, he doesn't believe that Ferrari will be part of that equation.

Red Bull Racing debuted a significant upgrade package for the team's home round, but the team couldn't fully capitalize on its performance gains. Max Verstappen crashed during his final qualifying lap, sinking him to fifth on the grid. Thankfully, he didn't threaten to retire this time. The incident also provoked a separate controversy because Russell's pole lap came as he drove past the wrecked Red Bull. The Mercedes driver didn't correctly lift off the throttle for a yellow flag, but race officials arguably should have thrown double yellows or a red flag for the heavy crash.

Ultimately, Verstappen finished second on Sunday. The four-time world champion spent his final stint closing the gap to Russell up the road while Kimi Antonelli was in hot pursuit behind him. We can only speculate how the Grand Prix would have played out if Verstappen started third instead of fifth, but Red Bull's week-to-week pace is closing in on the Silver Arrows.