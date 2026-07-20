5 Compact Family SUVs Under $30,000 In 2026 (And The Used Alternatives To Consider)

At a time when the average new car costs almost $50,000, a 40% cheaper price tag can seem like an absolute bargain. Fortunately, there are many family-friendly options that still stay under this $30,000 threshold today, with models like Chevy Trax, Nissan Kicks, Toyota Corolla Cross, Mazda CX-30, and Kia Niro Hybrid standing out from the pack. And while they may not all have all-wheel drive (AWD) or all the bells and whistles of some fancier (and pricier) models, these 2026 SUVs can certainly handle hauling people and their stuff. We've listed the least expensive trim for each. All MSRPs include factory destination charges.

Yet, there's another reality to consider: For some buyers, even a $30,000 price tag is a bridge too far. However, there are still good options available for shoppers on a budget — just not at a new car dealer. For each new model, we've suggested less-expensive alternatives from the pre-owned camp, focusing on examples well below $20,000 (based on CarGurus marketplace listings) with comparable features, performance, and good Consumer Reports (CR) ratings (average or better). Take your pick of a second-hand Mazda CX-5, Toyota C-HR, Honda HR-V, Subaru Crosstrek, or Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. As a disclaimer, we use the SUV term loosely here. Yes, these vehicles are technically crossovers, but many consumers use the terms interchangeably, so we do the same throughout this article.