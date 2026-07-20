Here's How Much The 2021 Ford Escape PHEV Has Depreciated In 5 Years
While the 2021 Ford Escape is less resilient to depreciation than, say, a Mustang Shelby GT500, it's better than a 2021 Bronco, with Kelley Blue Book estimating the base S model to have depreciated 51% (against the Bronco's 57%) over five years. Not stellar, but what may seem surprising is how most 2021 Escape models (except for certain non-hybrid and plug-in hybrid trims) have actually seen their used prices go up a little between 2025 and 2026.
Speaking of the 2021 Ford Escape plug-in hybrid (PHEV), per KBB, the compact SUV has lost close to 59% of its value in five years. That's for the base SE trim, which had an original suggested price of $34,320 but now has a resale value of $14,100. The SEL trim, which started at $37,060 when new, managed to retain 40.7% of its original price during the same period. Not only is the top Titanium trim the least depreciating of the plug-ins (retaining 42% of its original $40,130 suggested price), but the model has also seen a slight appreciation in value between 2025 and 2026.
According to KBB, trade-in values for a 2021 Ford Escape PHEV in a reasonably good condition are $12,400 for the SE, $11,800 for the SEL, and $13,500 for the Titanium, as of this writing. But if you're in the market to buy one, KBB says the Fair Purchase Price of a 2021 Escape PHEV in its SE trim is estimated to be around $15,500. KBB expects you'll be paying a touch over $16,500 for the SEL, while the top-of-the-line Titanium carries a Fair Purchase Price of $18,600. However, the listings tell a different story, with a 36,000-miles-driven SEL costing more than a 30,000-mile Titanium. (This may vary by location.)
Edmunds' take on a used 2021 Escape PHEV
Edmunds says trade-in values of a 2021 Ford Escape PHEV can fall between $11,745 and $18,039, based on the SUV's trim and condition. Of course, these prices also can vary depending on location, mileage, and so on.
A 2021 Escape PHEV in its base SE trim has an estimated trade-in value of $14,305 if the car is in outstanding condition, which drops to $12,276 if it's a bit rough. Edmunds estimates the dealer retail price for a rough-condition base model 2021 Escape PHEV to be around $16,550, which is quite the markup. If it's a private-party sale, however, that same car could be had for under $15,000, per the website's estimate.
You'll see similar price variations across the rest of the trims, with the owner of a rough-condition SEL taking the biggest hit when it comes to trade-in values. Compared to its original suggested price, you may only be able to trade in the car for just under $11,800, according to Edmunds.
From a buyer's perspective, all this may sound appealing, but CarEdge reckons you might want to avoid the Escape PHEV. A 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime depreciates far less than the Ford, roughly 30% over a five-year period if you go by CarEdge's estimate.
Besides, it's not like this 2021 compact SUV — almost called the "Excape" — received rave reviews to begin with. Car and Driver called the 2021 Escape PHEV pretty average, with cheap interior materials and noisy acceleration (when the 2.5-liter gas engine kicked in). The Ford's 37 miles of EPA-rated EV range doesn't translate terribly well into the real world either, with Car and Driver achieving just 25 miles during testing. Still, the publication did find its EV range pretty useful.