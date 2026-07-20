Here's How Much The 2021 Ford Escape PHEV Has Depreciated In 5 Years

While the 2021 Ford Escape is less resilient to depreciation than, say, a Mustang Shelby GT500, it's better than a 2021 Bronco, with Kelley Blue Book estimating the base S model to have depreciated 51% (against the Bronco's 57%) over five years. Not stellar, but what may seem surprising is how most 2021 Escape models (except for certain non-hybrid and plug-in hybrid trims) have actually seen their used prices go up a little between 2025 and 2026.

Speaking of the 2021 Ford Escape plug-in hybrid (PHEV), per KBB, the compact SUV has lost close to 59% of its value in five years. That's for the base SE trim, which had an original suggested price of $34,320 but now has a resale value of $14,100. The SEL trim, which started at $37,060 when new, managed to retain 40.7% of its original price during the same period. Not only is the top Titanium trim the least depreciating of the plug-ins (retaining 42% of its original $40,130 suggested price), but the model has also seen a slight appreciation in value between 2025 and 2026.

According to KBB, trade-in values for a 2021 Ford Escape PHEV in a reasonably good condition are $12,400 for the SE, $11,800 for the SEL, and $13,500 for the Titanium, as of this writing. But if you're in the market to buy one, KBB says the Fair Purchase Price of a 2021 Escape PHEV in its SE trim is estimated to be around $15,500. KBB expects you'll be paying a touch over $16,500 for the SEL, while the top-of-the-line Titanium carries a Fair Purchase Price of $18,600. However, the listings tell a different story, with a 36,000-miles-driven SEL costing more than a 30,000-mile Titanium. (This may vary by location.)