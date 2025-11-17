Ford's Compact SUV Was Almost Called The Excape

The Ford Escape had a good run, from its introduction in 2001 to its discontinuance after the 2026 model year. However, as famous Bostonian Cliff Clavin would say, it's a little-known fact that Ford's compact SUV was very nearly called the "Excape," according to Automotive News. Here's the story of how the name came to be, with its proper dictionary spelling in the end.

It all started with the Ford Explorer. No, not that crazy pickup truck with wings, but the SUV version of the Ranger pickup, which replaced the smaller Bronco II to compete with the Jeep Cherokee and Chevy S-10 Blazer. It caught the wave of surging interest in SUVs and rode it to great success. Ford decided to apply the same formula to a larger F-150-based SUV, and tasked marketing manager Leo V. Williams III with choosing its name.

Williams wanted to capitalize on the Explorer's success with a similar name, starting with "EX." As a former Marine, the name for this larger SUV came to him easily. As he explained to From the Road, Ford's press site:

We wanted the public to perceive this new vehicle as a "go anywhere, do anything" kind of vehicle. In the Marines, when we say we are "expeditionary," it means we go anywhere, we do anything for an extended period of time. The image we wanted for the vehicle and the image the Marine Corps has had for its entire existence — they just meshed perfectly. It was pretty easy for me to suggest to my team that we name this new vehicle the Expedition.

This set the stage for all of Ford's SUVs to begin with the letters "EX." The even larger Excursion followed, though its naming process wasn't nearly as intuitive as the Expedition's. "We probably went through 10 to 12 possible names before we landed on one that fit its rugged, 'ready to do the work' character," said Williams.