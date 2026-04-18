Here's How Much The 2021 Ford Bronco Has Depreciated In 5 Years

With a starting price of $41,990, the least expensive 2026 Ford Bronco isn't in everyone's budget. Going for a higher trim or checking the option boxes puts this Ford off-roader further out of reach. Searching for a more affordable alternative means turning to the used Bronco market. Shopping for the 2021 edition is one option and it should be much easier to get your hands on.

2021 is the earliest model year you can get of the Ford Bronco the current generation. Consumer Reports gives it an average reliability rating, though its depreciation isn't quite so average. A glance at published depreciation rates from CarEdge shows an estimated drop in value of up to 57.5% after five years, potentially opening the door to a cheaper Bronco. But don't get your hopes up based solely on depreciation; marketplace realities probably have more to do with inflation than plunging values.

For a more complete look at depreciation for the 2021 Ford Bronco, we'll compare projections from CarEdge and iSeeCars. Real-world pricing from secondhand listings and rising MSRPs also come into play. (Spoiler: the base two-door 2021 Bronco was almost $12,000 less expensive than today.) Of course, no Bronco discussion is complete without the Jeep Wrangler. Keep in mind that all MSRPs mentioned below include destination charges.