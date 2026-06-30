Here's How Much A 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Has Depreciated In Five Years

The Ford Mustang has traditionally retained its value better than crossovers or SUVs. It's one of those vehicles that has depreciated the least over the years, although its Chevrolet Camaro rival has depreciated more slowly (possibly owing to the latter's lower production numbers). According to Kelley Blue Book's (KBB) historical data, a 2021 Ford Mustang has depreciated by about 33% in the past three years. Meanwhile, CarEdge shows 2021 models depreciating by 46% or so. But this assumed a new price of around $42,000, which lines up with KBB's numbers for the EcoBoost Premium Convertible.

Those numbers apply to the standard Mustangs. But for a top-dog 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, the depreciation forecasts will vary wildly. From its then-new price of $74,095, Edmunds said that a 2021 Shelby GT500 has an existing trade-in value of around $47,200 and a dealer retail value of $54,900. This suggests a 27% to 37% depreciation rate for units in outstanding condition, with no added options, and with under 64,000 miles. On the other hand, KBB puts the Shelby GT500's resale value at over $72,000, suggesting that it hasn't lost much value at all.

But the truth behind this retained value isn't so simple. The Shelby GT500 has multiple options, such as the sub-$18,000 Carbon Fiber Track Pack, which can push the MSRP close to (or above) $100,000. And some GT500 owners have found that a car without those options sells faster and retains more value. There are many low-mileage examples on the secondhand market set at over $90,000, but they've also been up for sale for months at a time. So, high-value Shelby GT500s might not actually receive any buyers even with "fair" pricing.