Here's How Much A 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Has Depreciated In Five Years
The Ford Mustang has traditionally retained its value better than crossovers or SUVs. It's one of those vehicles that has depreciated the least over the years, although its Chevrolet Camaro rival has depreciated more slowly (possibly owing to the latter's lower production numbers). According to Kelley Blue Book's (KBB) historical data, a 2021 Ford Mustang has depreciated by about 33% in the past three years. Meanwhile, CarEdge shows 2021 models depreciating by 46% or so. But this assumed a new price of around $42,000, which lines up with KBB's numbers for the EcoBoost Premium Convertible.
Those numbers apply to the standard Mustangs. But for a top-dog 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, the depreciation forecasts will vary wildly. From its then-new price of $74,095, Edmunds said that a 2021 Shelby GT500 has an existing trade-in value of around $47,200 and a dealer retail value of $54,900. This suggests a 27% to 37% depreciation rate for units in outstanding condition, with no added options, and with under 64,000 miles. On the other hand, KBB puts the Shelby GT500's resale value at over $72,000, suggesting that it hasn't lost much value at all.
But the truth behind this retained value isn't so simple. The Shelby GT500 has multiple options, such as the sub-$18,000 Carbon Fiber Track Pack, which can push the MSRP close to (or above) $100,000. And some GT500 owners have found that a car without those options sells faster and retains more value. There are many low-mileage examples on the secondhand market set at over $90,000, but they've also been up for sale for months at a time. So, high-value Shelby GT500s might not actually receive any buyers even with "fair" pricing.
Instead of depreciating, the Mustang Shelby GT500KR has risen in value
The depreciation curve for standard cars behaves differently from that of a limited-edition, low-volume, ultra-high-performance car. You can see proof of this with the 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500KR. With the "KR" meaning "King of the Road," the car is only the third in its lineage to carry the name. It was created to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Shelby American, and to honor that anniversary, it has a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that can produce 900 horsepower.
The Mustang Shelby GT500KR is essentially a supercar-baiting muscle car, but that's not the primary reason why values have risen from its original $127,895 MSRP. Shelby built only 180 units (60 units each for 2020, 2021, and 2022) for North America and only 45 units for overseas buyers. That's likely why, according to Classic.com market data, a 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500KR will sell for anywhere from $154,000 to $330,000 — with average transaction prices in the $202,000 range.
Even without the KR moniker, the standard Mustang Shelby GT500 is still as awesome as its reputation thanks to its 760-horsepower supercharged V8. But it's estimated that over 4,200 Shelby GT500s were produced in 2021, while only 60 GT500KR models were made that same year. So, the latter is more likely to retain or increase in value over the years. Regardless, it seems like the base Shelby GT500 will still depreciate a tad slower than other Mustang models — especially the Mustang Mach-E — but that will depend on how much buyers are actually willing to pay for it.