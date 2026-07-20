These Are The Automotive Enemies Our Readers Want To Vanquish Next
Last week, for a brief, fleeting moment, we thought the Nissan Altima had been killed, ending its 34-year reign of terror. Turns out that report wasn't true, and Nissan will be keeping the Altima alive for at least the 2027 model year. Still, it doesn't seem like the Altima will stick around for much longer, and that got us thinking about our other automotive enemies.
On Thursday we asked you which automotive enemy you think should be vanquished next, and we got lots of great answers (almost 130 of them, to be specific). Some of the examples were obvious — what, you thought people weren't gonna say the Cybertruck? — while others were unexpected. I rounded up my favorites of the bunch, but it's worth going back through the comments and reading them all, especially because some people talked more about general industry trends instead of actual car models. Without further ado, these are the automotive enemies that the Jalopnik audience thinks we need to turn our energy toward vanquishing next:
Dodge Charger/Challenger
Charger / Challenger, see your doctor about your ED, much better treatments are available than buying a Dodge.
Charger. They lower the IQ of the area just driving past, like some sort of maga miasma.
Submitted by: JBodyBuilder, Winter Cat
Anything with an inline-3
Cybertruck is too easy.
So I'm going to say anything with a turbocharged inline-3. As Ford showed, these engines tend to be absolute crapheaps of wretched quality and self-destruction. And we all know the ONLY reason automakers use these is to game the CAFE numbers. Drive it in the normal world, and this overworked, overboosted, moaning, straining, bleating, Magic Fingers wannabe engine gets worse mileage than a turbo-4, and the turbo-4 will have a more flexible power range, be smoother, and not work as hard. So, let the inline-3 go and die all alone and it won't be missed.
Except the GR Corolla. There's always one exception.
The next to be vanquished needs to be the turbocharged 3-cylinder crossover.
We need to force the manufacturers to give us reliable 4-cylinder engine options again!
Submitted by: Xavier96, MustangIIMatt
Fast pickups
The Raptor and the TRX. People that willing to display their insecurities, bad financial sense and general immaturity that loudly need to be pulled aside for a heathy talking to.
Submitted by: BuddyS
Body-on-frame SUVs
Since Cybertruck will most likely be discontinued over lack of sales anyway and someone else already said Challenger/Charger, I'd like to use my wish for Escalade/Navigator and similar vehicles. Must be replaced by vans/minivans.
Truck based SUVs that are monstrosities with wheels. If you need a car that big get a minivan.
Any 3 row SUV.
Too heavy/large for hardcore offroading
Too cramped/awkward for efficient use of the 3rd row
Buy a beater Jeep to get lost and a used minivan to get to Disney. The total cost would probably be less than a POS Wagoneer.
Submitted by: fabey, Gerrit DeBoer, man bearpig
Hummers
Anything wearing a Hummer badge gets my vote.
The new Hummers arrive with four-digit horsepower figures and price tags deep into six figures, and they seem to attract a certain type of owner. Too often, they're driven by people who act like the road belongs to them.
They're the vehicles I most often see sprawled across multiple parking spaces or being driven aggressively in traffic. Obviously, not every Hummer owner fits that stereotype, but enough do that the reputation didn't appear out of nowhere.
The roads would be a little more enjoyable with fewer of them.
Submitted by: Mike
Kia K5
I feel like the Kia K5 is most likely to fill the void created by the Altima. So that's my answer.
Submitted by: Stephen.
Fancy trucks
The extensive lineup of 1/2 and 3/4 ton trucks made just for show.
All of the big 3 need to make 3/4 and 1 ton trucks with a diesel engine, 6 speed manual transmission, rubber floors, hand crank windows, cloth or vinyl seats, and all physical buttons and switches. Don't even have a screen and put the mandated backup camera image in the rear view mirror.
For a half ton truck offer the "big gas engine" option on the base truck as a $2-3K upgrade to offer very high towing capability in a RWD configuration.
They can keep some show trucks in the line up for the owner of the business or salesman taking clients to a job site. Keep stuff like the Platinum/King Ranch Fords or High Country/Denali Chevy/GMC trucks. Stuff like the Tremor has gotta go.
Submitted by: Tex
Jeep Gladiator
Nobody's brought it up, the Jeep Gladiator. That's the second ugliest truck-thing on the road today. There's an obvious business case to build it because it shares so much componentry with the Wrangler and Jeep needs all the sales they can get these days; but better looking, more practical vehicles have been repeatedly killed off for less-logical reasons.
The Gladiator is both a bad Jeep and a bad truck. Begone!
Submitted by: DungBeetle62, 05Train
Harleys
All of the Harleys that have ridiculously loud pipes and stroker kits but somehow still ride around like they are leading a parade.At least do the speed limit.Most of us aren't retired and we need to get to work on time. PLEASE?
Submitted by: Bruno
Teslas
Tesla, the whole company. Why? Because of Elon and the fact the cars are the same stale looking designs. Is the company even trying to be a factor in the EV business anymore? I think not. Let them die on the vine.
Cybertruck is always the answer...
The Tesla. Nothing against electric cars, but people driving them drive like morons. The use the self driving assistance and do not correct when needed. They are the new Altimas. Always remember: If you need to merge, cut off a Tesla. It will stop automatically.
Submitted by: IB007, Sugar Shack, Blubaron79