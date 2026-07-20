These Are The Automotive Enemies Our Readers Want To Vanquish Next

Last week, for a brief, fleeting moment, we thought the Nissan Altima had been killed, ending its 34-year reign of terror. Turns out that report wasn't true, and Nissan will be keeping the Altima alive for at least the 2027 model year. Still, it doesn't seem like the Altima will stick around for much longer, and that got us thinking about our other automotive enemies.

On Thursday we asked you which automotive enemy you think should be vanquished next, and we got lots of great answers (almost 130 of them, to be specific). Some of the examples were obvious — what, you thought people weren't gonna say the Cybertruck? — while others were unexpected. I rounded up my favorites of the bunch, but it's worth going back through the comments and reading them all, especially because some people talked more about general industry trends instead of actual car models. Without further ado, these are the automotive enemies that the Jalopnik audience thinks we need to turn our energy toward vanquishing next: