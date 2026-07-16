Which One Of Our Automotive Enemies Should Be Vanquished Next?

We might not be swimming in affordable new sedan options at the moment, and there may be a few other wins we'd prefer to rack up instead, but I'm not overthinking it, and you shouldn't either. Something about the 2007 Altima started turning everyone who bought it into the worst drivers, and no matter how much we like sedans more than crossovers, that curse has needed to be broken.

Where do we direct our energy next, though? With one longtime enemy finally (nearly) dead, we need somewhere else to direct our energy. We have momentum, and we need to take advantage of it. So which automotive enemy should we go after next? A lot of people are going to expect me to say Tesla, but I think we can dream bigger. I say we kill the V6. Inline-sixes are better anyway, and if you have so-called "packaging concerns" because I6s are "too tall," the flat-six is right there. Maybe if we stick 95% of the population in the 50-mpg four-cylinder hybrids they really need, enthusiasts could even have a few more V8s.

I highly doubt it will happen, but if you'd asked me five or 10 years ago, I never would have thought I'd outlive the Altima. Maybe we'll have a better chance uniting everyone around slaying a different dragon. Perhaps one you suggest. You know, down in the comments.