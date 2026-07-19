When Does A Speeding Ticket Become A Reckless Driving Charge?

It happens. You're behind the wheel, and your mind wanders. You're distracted by the day's events and your own voice belting out Taylor Swift. Or whatever else gets you singing. The little needle on your speedometer creeps above the posted limit, or you miss that next speed limit sign. Your rearview mirror practically bursts with the flashing lights of an approaching police car.

Speeding tickets suck. Hell, even 10 mph over the limit will cost you big in some states. And that's just a ticket. Some of your lead-footedness might land you in serious trouble with the fuzz. A lot more trouble than a simple speeding ticket. Depending on where you live in this crazy country, your excessive speed could land you a reckless driving charge.

So what, right? Who cares? You should. Unlike a simple speeding ticket, the authorities consider reckless driving a criminal offense. That means a nasty black eye on your criminal record in addition to potential jail time. So you might want to mind your speed a bit. Especially if you live in a state like North Carolina, Virginia, or Florida. A few miles per hour could mean you end up with a hefty fine or jail time.