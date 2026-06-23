These Are Your Dream Street Race Locations

Alexandria, VA. There's a giant wide road there with a stoplight on every block. Or at least I assume it's still there. This should be the main straight. But with a twist. The lights are active.

Back when I was in high school, at say midnight in Alexandria, if you enter that section at exactly 25 mph and maintain 25 mph, the lights will magically turn green for you just before you get to the intersection. It's easy to just idle down that long straight and get a green light at every intersection. You can also do it at 50 mph, but you have to be extra brave because that light isn't going to turn green until less than a second before you get to it and the next intersection will be switching to yellow just before you get there. However, if you can get to 50 mph exactly and hold it there and not lose courage, you can get all greens at 50 mph. Story is that the best driver in school managed to get all greens at 100 mph.

Now that would be the challenge for the F1 drivers. Could they actually get all green lights and not have to stop at a red light at 200 mph down that long straight? The real challenge would be that they would want to be going a bit faster to gain an advantage on their competitor, but run a red light and you need a 3-second stop and go in the pits.