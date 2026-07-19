The Quickest Trucks Are Now EVs, But The Fastest Trucks Are Still Gas (And Old)

The thing about the law of unintended consequences is that those consequences are often pretty bad. For example, when the government rolled out its Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) regulations in 1975 to push automakers to build more efficient cars, one of the key strategies the companies employed to achieve that was to make the cars lighter — which often made them both slower and less safe at the same time.

The new interest in EVs, however, gives us at least one unintended consequence that gearheads can get excited about: On the way to their improved efficiency over gas cars, EVs have rewritten the rules for acceleration. That's how we got to the point where the 7,148-lb full-size Rivian R1T electric pickup is quicker to 60 mph than a wide variety of lean, mean supercars. Needless to say, this also means the Rivian — and many of its electric-truck rivals — are quicker than their gas-powered counterparts. But when it comes to top speeds, the differences in how gas and electric powertrains work still give the absolute records to trucks that drink gas.

Of course, there is a catch: It's not the current crop of gasoline-fed pickups that includes the fastest examples. In fact, at approximately 130 mph, the quad-motor Rivian R1T and Tesla Cybertruck tie for the highest top speeds among today's trucks. Instead, to find the fastest production trucks in terms of top speeds, you have to go back to the beginning of the 21st century. These include models like the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning with a top speed of 142 mph and the incredible Dodge Ram SRT-10 that can reach 154 mph. Here's why these trucks are so much faster, but not quicker.