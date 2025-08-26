Why EVs Have Motors, Not Engines

How often have you had conversations with friends about electric vehicles where you talked about their engines? Here's a fun fact. EVs do not have engines. They have motors or, to be more specific, electric motors. It's not a question about terminology; engines and motors are completely different, in the way they are built, and the way they work.

Fewer moving parts mean less wear and tear, making electric motors more reliable as well as cheaper to maintain, compared to internal combustion, or IC engines. They age well, too. In fact, a high-mileage electric car is basically as efficient as a brand new one. Electric motors have other advantages over engines, such as the ability to deliver instant torque and emit zero tailpipe emissions, which make them beneficial for the environment.

At a fundamental level, an engine converts chemical energy into mechanical energy. It involves a combustion/burning process where heat and pressure are generated, which offers the driving mechanical force. This combustion can be achieved by different kinds of fuels like gasoline, diesel, and hydrogen. A motor requires only electricity to run.