5 Modern Supercars That Would Get Beaten By A Quad-Motor Rivian R1T Pickup Truck To 60

It turns out that measuring a car's acceleration from 5 to 60 mph often tells you more about its performance than the traditional 0-to-60 mph. However, since folks have been tracking the latter as far back as 1946, when auto journalist Tom McCahill seems to have started the trend, we'll go with the flow. The Rivian R1T pickup can do 0-60 mph in a mere 2.5 seconds. That's according to the automaker itself, but Car and Driver did see 2.6 seconds in real-world testing, with the truck's optional 22-inch Super Sport wheels wrapped in summer rubber.

Those acceleration numbers represent some serious, supercar-beating performance either way. Just keep in mind that we're talking specifically about supercars, and not the newer echelon of hypercars. The difference between the two isn't always crystal clear. Ferrari, for one, provides some performance context that's relevant here: The experts from Maranello point out that a supercar like the Ferrari 488 GTB can clock a 3.0-second 0-60 mph time, while the LaFerrari hypercar puts the bar at 2.4 seconds.

This also means that the Rivian R1T won't be able to outrun all-electric speed machines like the McMurtry Spéirling that can drive upside down and teleport from 0 to 60 mph in 1.55 seconds or the Rimac Nevera that can pass cars on the 'Ring like they're standing still and complete the 0-60 mph run in 1.85 seconds. Yet despite the fact that the R1T is a full-size pickup that weighs about 7,000 pounds, it can still out-race modern supercars and borderline hypercars such as the Lamborghini Aventador, the Ferrari 812 Superfast, the McLaren Speedtail, the Pagani Huayra, and the Koenigsegg CC850.