Alaska recently unlocked the key to happiness in passing a law to allow the driving of Japanese kei cars on its roads. The law's passage, shared by Alaska's News Source, seems almost comically timed as the Iran war returns in full force (never having really ended) and gas prices have made their steady climb back to the painful highs the country experienced just a month ago.

A quick recap for the unfamiliar or unenlightened on the subject of Japanese Kei cars. Kei cars are small (tiny) freeway-legal cars with engine sizes no more than 360 cubic-centimeters and making 65 horsepower. Kei cars have been a relatively rare sight on U.S. roads, thanks to a federal rule that forbid importing vehicles that do not meet the U.S.'s Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. This rule is considered basically null and void after 25 years though (15 years for Canadian vehicles), thus the 25-year import rule that has allowed these little tiny cars to make their ways from Japan into America and our hearts.

So, up until Alaska signed its law at the beginning of July, the tiny right-hand drive motor vehicles were not considered illegal to own in the state, but were restricted in usage. Most Alaskan kei car owners could register their kei cars, vans, and trucks as all-purpose vehicles, like you would an ATV, but that didn't mean they could roam freely on public roads like a regular car or truck. Now, they can travel the vast expanse of Alaska, bringing smiles for miles — the way your god intended.