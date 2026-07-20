What A Do-Not-Drive Order Actually Means

There's more to modern cars than seats, a steering wheel, an engine, and some electronics. They're tremendously complex systems, and so much of it plays a crucial role in the vehicle safely traveling down the road. Occasionally, there could be an error in the production of the vehicle, or one of its specific parts, that makes it unsafe to drive.

This is usually remedied by a recall notice, which is when the manufacturer is saying something needs fixing, it's free-of-charge to do so, and it's a good idea to get it done sooner than later.

However, there's a much more serious form of recall, known as a Do-Not-Drive Order (DNDO). This is self-explanatory; something is up with the vehicle that could pose a real life risk if it's driven any amount beyond when the issue was first discovered. It seems like most of them are rooted in airbag issues — Stellantis recently issued a DNDO for 225,000 vehicles — yet plenty of other automakers have also issued them.

A DNDO shouldn't be taken lightly. Let's discuss how they come about and how to stay in the know about any that may impact your own vehicle.