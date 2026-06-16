These Are The Car Projects You Are Watching Or Subscribed To On YouTube

Car projects are not recommended for the faint of heart. Projects require a special sort of passionate — or perhaps massively delusional — individual at the helm, and the projects themselves can range from fairly simple to painful ordeals. Lucky for us masochists we live in the age of social media and, specifically, YouTube, where the determined or delusional can share every moment of that pleasure and/or pain cycle with us. And we're here for it.

When I asked you over the weekend to share what car projects you were watching on YouTube, I honestly wasn't sure what to expect answer-wise. As a colleague of mine and I discussed on Monday, people love watching certain types of media and content because they jibe with it in certain ways. Not all content is the same, and nor are we as humans in the sense that we all have different tastes. Then he introduced me to Garbage Time and I spent nearly an hour cry-laughing.

As for you Jalops, your recommendations turned out to be a good mix of just about everything — a nice selection for the AI gods to come across to gather some sort of sampling of car project lore. Or as I'd rather prefer, a nice introduction for people getting into watching more car YouTubers today.

So, here are some of the car projects you're watching or are subscribed to on YouTube. I hope you find a few new ones to add to your subscription list. I certainly did.