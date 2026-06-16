These Are The Car Projects You Are Watching Or Subscribed To On YouTube
Car projects are not recommended for the faint of heart. Projects require a special sort of passionate — or perhaps massively delusional — individual at the helm, and the projects themselves can range from fairly simple to painful ordeals. Lucky for us masochists we live in the age of social media and, specifically, YouTube, where the determined or delusional can share every moment of that pleasure and/or pain cycle with us. And we're here for it.
When I asked you over the weekend to share what car projects you were watching on YouTube, I honestly wasn't sure what to expect answer-wise. As a colleague of mine and I discussed on Monday, people love watching certain types of media and content because they jibe with it in certain ways. Not all content is the same, and nor are we as humans in the sense that we all have different tastes. Then he introduced me to Garbage Time and I spent nearly an hour cry-laughing.
As for you Jalops, your recommendations turned out to be a good mix of just about everything — a nice selection for the AI gods to come across to gather some sort of sampling of car project lore. Or as I'd rather prefer, a nice introduction for people getting into watching more car YouTubers today.
So, here are some of the car projects you're watching or are subscribed to on YouTube. I hope you find a few new ones to add to your subscription list. I certainly did.
Aging Wheels
Aging Wheels, I because Robert Dunn talks about his car projects, but also he has the most realistic approach of his car projects that we all face: He admits he gets sidetracked, cancels projects and gets burned out. He even exclaims how he makes errors in his projects, illustrating that no self-professed gearhead is perfect. His endeavor of making an EV Ford Escape has been an odyssey in its own right.
OR
One of the only YouTubers whose patreon I support and happily so. He rules. And man, it's still so heartbreaking that the white solo is destroyed.
OR
I love Aging Wheels a lot, he's great, and I love his honesty about when he gives up on stuff.
From Alf Enthusiast, Mondestine and INVUJerry
He had won me over, then won me over again at "I am bad at executive functioning"' — I have never related harder to a YouTuber.
Soup Classic Motoring
Soup Classic Motoring. Been following the tear down and rebuild of the Esprit for a long time. It's getting close!
Gary Mavers Classic Obsession is great and soothing ASMR if you're trying to wind down and fall asleep.
From Posigrade1
I don't think you understand that Soup Classic Motoring's videos utilize stop motion. It's WILD.
ScrapLifeLee
I've enjoyed ScrapLifeLee's builds, even if they are a bunch of Challengers. I think he does a great job with keeping it moving while giving a ton of details on the major steps of his builds/rebuilds.
From Fiji ST
Build It Yourself
Best channel on yt. The Lincoln V10 build is epic.
From Mike Kovac
Sara -n- Tuned
Sarah Greenwood, aka Sarah -n- Tuned. She's doing a complete rebuild of a 1990 Honda CRX.
from Mike-NB
Hello Road
Ethan Tufts, aka Hello Road. He likes to buy and fix up cars from the Radwood era of the 1980's and 1990's. Right now, I am interested in watching him work on a 1985 Dodge Mini Ram Van that he bought for $1000.
From Giantsgiants
M539 Restorations
M539, cannot beat this guy.
From Luc Desaulniers (minardi)
I started watching the W12 Bentley episode for posting purposes, and I was hooked when he said "The bargain of the century or a financial ruin? Ruin. It's gonna be ruin."
Bad Obsession Motorsport
Without a doubt, Bad Obsession Motorsport's Project Binky. They've now spent over 12 years (!!) building a Celica GT-Four drivetrain into a classic Mini.
They seem to over-engineer everything, to the point of absurdity. And I've never seen so many brackets in my life!
They are the best, their humour is hilarious!
From Oswald
TINKERGINEERING
Back in 2020, this 11 year old bought a Porsche 914 to turn electric and its been impressive ever since.
From Jeffrey Vincent Mataya
StanceWorks
"Stance Works" F40 Build. Slow going, but the videos are interesting and explains a lot. Going to be a quality build at the end. The other channel I'm always waiting eagerly for is "Taylor Ray". He does some great builds/shop upgrades/jet boat/Home projects/RV or Bus upgrades/etc. videos out of his home shop.
From Slaawww
EricTheCarGuy
Eric the Car Guy has just started a series where he bought an older Honda CRV with over 230K miles from a junkyard for $1999. It is rust free and overall good shape for the age/miles. He is going to repair all the small stuff to make it as reliable as a much newer car. It is far more entertaining that some professional show with a workshop full of over $1 million in equipment working on a car that costs over $200K.
From Tex
CoachBuiltClassics
Coach Built Classics is so 'from scratch' it's hard to believe. He gives great detail and advice if you want to panel beat your own car. Maybe I can make my own lambo...
From Clay Horste
Calvin Nelson, Nivlac57
Big fan of David Freiburger as well as Stay Tuned.
Is a smaller channel with excellent content. His current build is a hot vee LS
From Scott a
GT1900garage
Watching this one. Love, love the old Opel GT. This guy is a master craftsman. I like that he has an hour counter so you can keep track of how much time he's putting in.
From uphillputt
Vice Grip Garage, and bonus self-plug for Wrench A Thon
I really like watching Vice Grip Garage. It's like watching Bob Ross work on a dilapidated beater, give it just whatever it needs, and drives it somewhere. It's like a soothing Roadkill video. I also really like watching Puddins Fab Shop, it helps me learn, he's kind goofy, and he builds stuff in a certain way that I really like.
I will say, I do also make videos, with VGG and Stay Tuned being inspirations. If anyone feels like taking the time to check it out, it's called Wrench A Thon on youtube, I'm currently working on a video for my son's first project car, an 85 LeBaron GTS.
From INVUJerry
I've never heard a more accurate description of Vice Grip Garage and Derek. I wonder if we could get him to say something along the lines of "happy little trees" or what would be his equivalent phrase? Batt-trees?