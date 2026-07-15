Signs You Have A Faulty Wheel Speed Sensor (And What To Do About It)

Some people call it a wheel speed sensor, while others call it the anti-lock brake (ABS) sensor. They're both right, since the wheel speed sensor mainly feeds data to the ABS module to prevent the wheels from locking when braking. It also sends wheel speed data to the vehicle ECU and traction control system. Those systems need to know how fast the wheels are spinning to monitor braking, inform the driver of the vehicle speed, and for the traction control to work and stop you from crashing.

With all those functions in mind, a faulty wheel speed sensor can manifest in many ways. The most prevalent symptoms include an illuminated ABS warning light on the instrument cluster, which also can also mean that the ABS has stopped working. At that point, the brakes are still operable and can still stop the car, albeit without ABS assistance. It's no different from the transmission speed sensor that could also trigger a warning light when there's a fault or sensor damage, although the ABS wheel speed sensor is different from the sensors that monitor the transmission speed.

Another symptom is a somewhat broken, inaccurate, or fluctuating speedometer, due to a lack of or zero sensor data. In some cases, a faulty wheel speed sensor may cause a pulsating feeling on the pedal during hard braking. Whatever the case, it's not safe to continue driving with an ABS light, and your best recourse is to minimize your speed and have the wheel speed sensors checked or replaced by a mechanic at the soonest, most convenient time.