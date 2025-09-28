What Happens If A Transmission Speed Sensor Goes Bad?

Most modern vehicles come with two transmission speed sensors, which are responsible for monitoring the input and output shaft speeds of the transmission. These sensors send information to your car's powertrain control module (PCM), which then compares actual gear ratios to desired ones. If one or both of these sensors fail, several issues can occur, including some that are pretty easy to spot.

One of the first and most obvious signs that you'll be able to detect is harsh shifting. See, the PCM relies on accurate data from the sensors to control gear changes. Without that data, shifts can become rough, delayed, or premature. This is a serious problem, and not just because it can cause an uncomfortable driving experience — automatic transmissions are designed to shift smoothly and at the right times, and harsh or poorly-timed engagement can cause damage to internal components, such as valve bodies, hydraulic lines, or even the gears themselves.

Another common symptom is cruise control failure or malfunction. Since the transmission speed sensors provide essential speed data, the PCM will disable cruise control if that data is unreliable. Furthermore, a failing speed sensor can cause your speedometer to act wild and unpredictably, too, which can make using cruise control tricky, if not outright dangerous.