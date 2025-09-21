When The ABS Light Turns On, How Long Is It Safe To Keep Driving?

It's relatively fine to continue your journey when the amber or red ABS light turns on while driving, but you'll need to be cautious while doing so. The ABS light means the antilock brakes may not function correctly, but it doesn't mean you don't have brakes and can't stop the vehicle.

The ABS (or antilock braking system) does exactly what it sounds like, preventing the wheels from locking up when pressing hard on the brakes. In older cars with no ABS, pumping on the brake pedal is necessary to prevent wheel lock and loss of steering control. The ABS does this using wheel speed sensors and an electronic control module to pulse the brakes around 15 times per second or more. ABS also allows safer, controllable panic stopping with a single pedal push.

Since the ABS is not working, you should reduce your driving speed and increase your distance from the car in front of you, especially when it's raining or you're driving in snow or ice. And take the car for servicing ASAP. Factors such as insufficient brake fluid, wiring faults, a bad wheel speed sensor, worn brake pads (unlikely to be the case with a Tesla), or blown fuses can trigger the ABS warning light. Loose wheel hubs or damaged wheel bearings can also cause the ABS light to turn on, since those parts could affect sensor readings.