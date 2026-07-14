ICE Told To Suspend Traffic Stops Following Latest Fatal Shootings

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been told to largely suspend vehicle stops until further notice. This is according to a source familiar with the guidance who spoke with CNN, and it marks a major reversal in recent tactics. The decision comes following two deadly encounters where ICE officers appear to have shot people in their cars over just the last week.

This guidance applies to agents who fall under Enforcement and Removal Operations, the branch inside of ICE that you've all seen on the news. They're the guys tasked with ripping people out of their communities, arresting and deporting them. Their goal is going after undocumented immigrants, but many folks who are documented are getting caught in the literal crosshairs. Now, officers are being directed to use other methods for general immigration enforcement, according to CNN. That makes up a large share of their work, and they're also supposed to coordinate with partner agencies when executing a criminal warrant on a person in a vehicle — something they probably should have been doing from the get-go.

Q: The ICE agents who killed a person in Maine yesterday were reportedly not using body cameras. That's despite DHS officials coming to Congress and repeatedly saying they want to expand body cam usage. Does there need to be accountability? MIKE JOHNSON: Uh, I don't know... pic.twitter.com/pGL2340Sru — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 14, 2026

There's no word on where the decision came from, but one thing is for sure, it didn't come from Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who, despite being one of the most powerful people in the entire country, pretended he hadn't heard about the situation in Maine.