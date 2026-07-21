8 Factory 4-Door Convertibles That Range From Stately To Quirky

Especially in recent years, the convertible car has been defined by having only two doors — it's a phenomenon so widespread that we can't really think of any modern convertibles with four doors. However, toward the start and middle of the 1900s, a great many cars came stock with four doors and an open-top driving experience. We should mention that since this was an era of coachbuilding, cars with the same model name could look very different in the hands of different companies.

For a car to make our list, it had to be an official four-door open-top model that didn't go through a coachbuilding process, or one where a significant number of buyers opted to coachbuild their vehicle as a convertible. The roof could be made of canvas, or be a removable hard top of any sort, with manual or automatic closing.

Many of the cars on our list also were offered with the same bones (chassis and engine configurations) but different body styles — at the time, it was common for manufacturers to offer several body styles to capture a broader market. Where there are distinctions (such as if an engine was tied to a particular body style for example), we'll be sure to point that out — though it's rare.