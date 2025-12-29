Today's Nice Price or No Dice Super Deluxe Tudor represents the last Ford model with significant influence from Henry himself. Outfitted in police car livery—including a siren—this older restoration looks solid. Is its price, however, a solid bargain?

Jonathan Swift, the Irish essayist and writer, best known for his satirical work Gulliver's Travels, wrote under several sardonic pseudonyms during his career. These names, such as Isaac Bickerstaff, esq., and Lemuel Gulliver, afforded Swift the ability to critique society without direct repercussions.

In what is an astounding coincidence, the 1991 Suzuki Swift GT-I convertible we looked at last Friday also went by several other names for a time. Those included: GEO Metro, Pontiac Firefly, Holden Barina, and Chevy Sprint. What is it with Swifts and pseudonyms? Unfortunately for its seller, our Swift didn't prove nearly as beloved as the classic works of St Patrick's Cathedral's most famous cleric. A $4,500 asking price wasn't doing the car any favors in light of the numerous niggling issues that were documented in the ad, leading to the Swift quickly falling in a 66% "No Dice" loss.