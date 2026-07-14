What Are The Differences Between Pre-Eagle And Eagle Hemi Engines?

For anyone unfamiliar with Mopar history, there was a period of three decades when the legendary Hemi engine wasn't produced. It sounds crazy, especially considering the canon behind its original home in the history of Chrysler FirePower all the way up until 1971. But between 1971 and 2003, the manufacturer built no production vehicles with this hemispherical combustion chamber design that makes for potent power output.

But luckily, it was brought back into service in the early 2000s. The third-gen 5.7-liter Hemi debuted in early 2003 model year Ram trucks, it sported a wide range of technology to ensure its relevancy in the new millennium. Then, it received some big changes in 2009, leading to what is commonly referred to as the Eagle Hemi.

What are the differences between the pre-Eagle and Eagle Hemi engines? It mostly comes down to the addition of variable valve timing and better-flowing exhaust ports, but let's dig a bit deeper.