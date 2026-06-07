What's The Difference Between Roller And Flat Tappet Cams?

Roller cams are fractionally more complex in the sense that their tappets feature rollers. There's far less friction between the roller and the camshaft lobe, and allows for more precision valve timing control. The cam's lobe surface is perfectly flat, and the tappets do not spin as they move up and down, unlike a flat tappet setup. Well, it's flat in the sense that it's much more rounded than the pointier than its flat-tappet counterpart.

Because there's a roller present, plus ample lubrication, these two components don't wear together, so one can simply swap individual tappets out as needed, and can skip replacing the lot when swapping in a new/different roller cam.

Then, roller cams allow for steeper lobes, which not only opens the valves faster, but gives them more duration, meaning, they stay open longer, which are part of camshafts' basic specs. This means the engine takes in more air and pushes out more exhaust, leading to more power output. Additionally, the efficiency of the roller setup itself allows for more power.

The downside of roller cams and tappets is they're more expensive, but easily allow for more performance, even if they're slightly heavier. These tappets also must be anchored to prevent spinning — if they do, it could cause major engine damage. Finally, they're more complex and necessitate changing up and/or adding more components to make them work where flat tappets originally lived.

The difference between roller and flat tappet cams, then, lies in their appearance, design, and the amount of friction going on. There are cost, complexity, and performance differences, too.