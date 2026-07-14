Here's How Cars Recognize Traffic Signs (And Why It Doesn't Always Work)

Among the many advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that modern cars have is what's called Traffic Sign Recognition, which some automakers abbreviate as TSR. Essentially, it reads the many road signs and relays that information to the driver via the instrument cluster, infotainment, or even the heads-up display if the vehicle is equipped with one. A windshield-mounted camera, typically found near or behind the inside rearview mirror, scans the road ahead. Once a traffic sign appears, software that's capable of shape and character recognition processes the information and displays a graphic on the screen, letting the driver know of the specific traffic sign.

While TSR systems in Mazda's I-Activsense safety suite and those offered by Honda, Toyota, and many other car brands read most kinds of road signs, the TSR software in GM's range, including Cadillac, Buick, and Chevrolet, is specifically mentioned as only detecting speed limit signs. Also worth pointing out is that GM's Traffic Sign Recognition relies on the navigation system to recognize posted speed limit signs, which is different from the camera-based approach that most of the other automakers use.

That said, another feature belonging to GM's ADAS suite — the Speed Limit Assist — does use information from both the forward-facing camera and navigation software to detect speed limit signs. Maserati uses a similar approach to GM's Speed Limit Assist, as do some Nissan models in their respective Traffic Sign Recognition systems. So, in GM's case, the distinction is largely semantic. Still, while both Maserati and Nissan's systems can detect other traffic signs, there is no such mention in any of GM's vehicle support articles.