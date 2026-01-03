What's Included With Mazda's I-Activsense Safety Suite?

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) remain incredibly popular nowadays. The 2025 AutoPacific Future Attribute Demand Study indicates that nine of the top 15 most-wanted car features involved safety technologies; the top spot went to hands-free driving setups like GM's Super Cruise and Ford's BlueCruise. While it's true that Mazda doesn't offer a similar setup among its many safety technologies, the brand still has you covered.

Like most automakers, Mazda has tried to give its top ADAS technologies a catchy brand name. Its i-Activsense compares to the likes of Kia Drive Wise, Subaru EyeSight, Ford Co-Pilot360, and Honda Sensing, just to name a few examples. And while many of them offer similar lists of features, it's important to check the details if you're looking for something specific. For instance, Mazda's radar cruise control technology is standard on the cheapest model in the brand's lineup, the Mazda3 sedan. However, it's not wrapped into the base price of a Mazda MX-5 Miata, which could be an example of the brand recognizing that most Miata owners prefer to drive for themselves — as is the fact that next-gen models will still offer a manual transmission.

The i-Activsense goodies that are standard on the Miata include lane-departure warning, lane-keeping, blind-spot monitoring, a driver attention monitor, forward automatic braking, and rear cross-traffic alert. But that's just for starters, and depending on the exact vehicle, the package can expand to adaptive front lighting, rear auto braking, intersection turn assistance, and more.