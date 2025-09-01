The ADAS You Might Not Realize Automakers Now Have To Include

Advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) are tech-based features to help drivers stay safer on the road, and they've been around for a surprisingly long time. The rearview camera, for instance, first appeared on the Buick Centurion concept car, a bubble-top beauty that debuted at GM's 1956 Autorama. It then would take until 1991 for a backup camera to be available in a mass-production vehicle, the JDM Toyota Soarer, and another 11 years before the first car in the U.S. offered the technology: the 2002 Infiniti Q45.

Fast forward to 2014, and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) made rearview camera systems mandatory on nearly all light-duty vehicles sold in the U.S. beginning with the 2018 model year. Even before then, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) data from 2017 showed that the rearview cameras already in service had reduced "backing crash involvement" by 17% overall and by 36% in drivers aged 70 and over. Yet automakers are somehow still struggling with the feature: Ford just recalled 1.1 million trucks for busted rearview cameras.

NHTSA raised the bar again in 2024 when it promulgated a new rule that covered automatic emergency braking (AEB). The short story is that AEB will be required on U.S. light-duty vehicles starting in the 2029 model year. Per NHTSA, it will help save 360 lives each year while preventing some 24,000 injuries annually. While rearview cameras and AEB are the only ADAS literally required by the government, those requirements are not the only reason for the growth of safety technology.