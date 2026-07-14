These Are The Underrated Car Movies We Should Be Watching
The moving picture, revolutionary in its introduction over a century ago has stood the test of time, becoming the chosen way to share most anything with other human beings. It's a medium that just about anyone can enjoy even if they don't understand what's being said on-screen. Film has conveyed beloved pets, current events, and in our special-interest cases, a lot of moving stars (cars). The moving stars might be a Jalop's favorite part of those pictures.
I asked you earlier this week to recommend the underrated car movies we should all be watching, and I'm ashamed to say I was quite surprised to what I found in the comment section. So many of you are cinephiles! You suggested such a bounty of interesting and intriguing films that I truly struggled to pick what ones to include in this round. What made choosing slightly easier came down to the inability to find stills or trailers that were appropriately licensed to share.
I've selected ten of your suggested "underrated" films with the official trailers posted for most. I had also wanted to include "C'était un rendez-vous" by Claude Lelouch in this list, but I was unable to find an actual rights-bearing site or YouTube account to share the trailer or even photos. I have faith you know how to use a browser search. The French film is unique masterpiece and worth seeing if you are a frequenter of the site, or just a car enthusiast all the same.
You should also check out the comments on the initial post to see the comprehensive list of suggestions. You likely won't be disappointed. That is, until you watch them. At least some of your fellow commenters were kind enough to warn you, asked you to lower your standards, and reminded you to just enjoy.
The Gumball Rally
The Gumball Rally.
In my opinion, it's the best version of the cross country, no rules, car race – in the spirit of the "Cannonball Baker Sea to Shining Sea Memorial Trophy Dash"
From Radar Lover Gone
Death Race 2000
Death Race 2000 with David Carradine and Sylvester Stallone. I really enjoy small budget B movies, and DR2K delivers. Action, drama, absurdity, and cars engaged in a transcontinental road race where points are scored for GTA-ing pedestrians. Lower your standards, pop some popcorn, and enjoy.
From Rollerrobb
Trafic
Forgot this one. Jaques Tati was the inspiration for Rowan Atkinson and many others. Brilliant comedy.
From Winter Cat
Jaques Tati made some wonderful films, including "Playtime." But "Trafic" definitely appeals to those who do enjoy cars.
Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Has some of the best car scenes ever.
Guy walking in the desert, asking for a lift back to his car that he was walking next to, stuck in first gear, he tripped and it got away. He was bored so he would walk next to it.
And Priscilla the bus, awesome.
Epic road trip film.
From DieselOx
Redline
I'm guessing this isn't an anime crowd, but Redline (2009) by Takeshi Koike is crazy sci-fi fun and also one of the best racing movies you'll ever see. Also, at over 100,000 hand drawn cels and no CGI, it's great old-fashioned animation.
From 6thtimearound
Oh 6thtimearound, I think you underestimate the anime crowd on Jalopnik. This is awesome.
Short Time
If I could piggyback on this, I'd also recommend the car chase from "Short Time"... reasonably ok movie, but the chase scene itself is worth the price of admission.
(Context is that Dabney's character has erroneously been told he has a terminal illness, so, in an effort to ensure his family gets maximum payout from his life insurance policy, he's trying to get killed in the line of duty)
From Anonymous Person
Maximum Overdrive
Maximum Overdrive .... not necessarily a car movie but the vehicles had a big role.
From IB007
Dirty Mary Crazy Larry
good timing, I watched Dirty Mary Crazy Larry and had forgotten what a nice little car movie it is.
a hopped up 66 Impala that the leads eventually replace with a striking yellow 69 440 Charger being chased by a Dodge Polara interceptor.
Just a good bit of road crime fun
From JaredOfLondon
Used Cars
Used Cars
AND
YES!
Produced by Steven Spielberg, directed by Bob Zemeckis, and written by Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the three men that would later go on to make Back to the Future. (and both movies actually have a number of actors in common, as well)
Brilliantly and outrageously hilarious movie, hampered by the fact that it was released in theaters the same week as the also amazing Airplane!, which completely overshadowed it and relegated Used Cars to the "forgotten" pile.
From kajohns64 and DiRF
Drive Angry
Oh, Drive Angry, no question.
From J Grimmtooth
I really included this because of Nicholas Cage.