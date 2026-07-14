These Are The Underrated Car Movies We Should Be Watching

The moving picture, revolutionary in its introduction over a century ago has stood the test of time, becoming the chosen way to share most anything with other human beings. It's a medium that just about anyone can enjoy even if they don't understand what's being said on-screen. Film has conveyed beloved pets, current events, and in our special-interest cases, a lot of moving stars (cars). The moving stars might be a Jalop's favorite part of those pictures.

I asked you earlier this week to recommend the underrated car movies we should all be watching, and I'm ashamed to say I was quite surprised to what I found in the comment section. So many of you are cinephiles! You suggested such a bounty of interesting and intriguing films that I truly struggled to pick what ones to include in this round. What made choosing slightly easier came down to the inability to find stills or trailers that were appropriately licensed to share.

I've selected ten of your suggested "underrated" films with the official trailers posted for most. I had also wanted to include "C'était un rendez-vous" by Claude Lelouch in this list, but I was unable to find an actual rights-bearing site or YouTube account to share the trailer or even photos. I have faith you know how to use a browser search. The French film is unique masterpiece and worth seeing if you are a frequenter of the site, or just a car enthusiast all the same.

You should also check out the comments on the initial post to see the comprehensive list of suggestions. You likely won't be disappointed. That is, until you watch them. At least some of your fellow commenters were kind enough to warn you, asked you to lower your standards, and reminded you to just enjoy.