Sung Kang Writes His Own Fast Car Saga With New Film Drifter

The car enthusiast world's most beloved Fast and Furious actor has returned to the screen for another feature-length film featuring cars. No, it's not the next F&F franchise film, which is expected sometime in early 2028. But the trailer for Sung Kang's new film will take fans back as its something akin to his "Tokyo Drift" roots.

"Drifter," written, directed and acted by Kang, is the tale of a race track janitor Tree, who has to confront his past and overcome his own personal hurdles for a second chance at competing in a pro-drifting series. From the two-minute trailer released with IGN over the weekend, the film's storyline looks to explore the testament of close relationships, not just with the people in Tree's life, but his past and career. Here Tree takes a seemingly outdated car to the limit to prove himself one last time in hopes to build a better future.

For those not invested in a complex storyline, what you'll certainly love is the Kang's co-star "Lola," a Toyota AE86, which fittingly is a car also tied to another car enthusiast saga, Initial D (another upcoming project Kang is also rumored to be tied to). The "Drifter" movie website has a section dedicated to each of the AE86s utilized in the film, identified as Lola 1, Lola 2 and Lola 2B. If you really want to get into the specs, you can check out their own pages via the links with their names above.