It wasn't all bells and whistles for drivers of vintage cars. Early automobiles were prone to breaking down, and the roads were unforgiving in some places before the Federal Highway Act of 1921 kick-started the zenith of paved American roads and highways, which gave birth to U.S. interstate highways and some of the oldest roads in America. Scottish inventor John Dunlop patented the first pneumatic tire in 1888, leading to the establishment of the Dunlop Rubber Company with W.H. Du Cros and the production of tires for cars.

However, those were bias-ply tires that were okay on good roads but nasty over bumps. Bias-ply tires were also miserable on wet roads, had weaker sidewalls that made them vulnerable to punctures, and could only muster about 12,000 miles before giving up the ghost. The situation led French tiremaker Michelin to develop an innovative tire concept, affectionately called the fly trap, derived from the new tire's sidewall construction, which consisted of radially arranged steel wires.

Michelin filed a patent in 1946 for its innovative radial tire design, but some were way ahead of Michelin in conceptualizing radial tires. In 1913, Gray and Sloper of the British company Palmer Cord Tyres invented the radial tire design. However, Arthur Savage and his San Diego-based Savage Tire Company were 30 years ahead of Michelin after filing a patent for a radial car tire in 1915. Sources also claim that Savage's tire factory employed as many as 2,000 workers during its heyday, giving him a substantial head start in both innovation and production capacity. However, Michelin takes credit for the radial tire because Arthur Savage sold and left the tire business not long after patenting the radial tire.